The law on immovable property of the Republic of Srpska, which is used for the functioning of public authorities, entered into force today, Srna was told in the republic’s Administration for Geodetic and Property-Legal Affairs.

Source: MONDO/Vedran Ševčuk

The Administration emphasized that they continue to perform tasks and tasks within their jurisdiction in accordance with the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Srpska that are in legal force.

They reminded that the member of the BiH Presidency, Denis Bećirović, submitted a request for the evaluation of the constitutionality of this law to the Constitutional Court of BiH, which did not adopt a temporary measure prohibiting the application of the Law on Immovable Property.

Kristijan Šmit announced yesterday that he suspended the application of the Law on immovable property used for the functioning of public authorities in the Republic of Srpska, but the authorities of the Republic of Srpska replied that the Law remains in force and that the decisions of legally elected high representatives are not published in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Srpska .