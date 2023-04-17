The law on safety and health at work is being changed Info

The Government of Serbia adopted the proposal of the Law on Safety and Health at Work.

The working group of the Ministry of Labour, Employment, Veterans and Social Affairs prepared the Draft Law on Safety and Health at Work, all with the aim of improving working conditions for employees and reducing injuries at work. The relevant ministry points out that this is the new Bill after 18 years, which was adopted by the Government of Serbia and is currently in the parliamentary procedure.

“The proposal of the Law on Safety and Health at Work introduces a number of new solutions, a all with the aim of greater protection of employees“, the ministry announced on the eve of the Easter holidays. Newspapers in relation to the current law are:

stipulating the employer’s obligation to refer the employee to a medical examination that corresponds to the risks at the workplace at regular intervals, and at the latest within five years of the previous examination;

the employer’s obligation to issue a work permit due to greater protection of employees when performing certain high-risk jobs (when performing work at height, in depth, in confined spaces, in spaces with potentially explosive atmospheres);

a greater competence of the labor inspector is prescribed to prohibit work on temporary or mobile construction sites for three, i.e. 15 or 30 days, depending on how many times circumstances have been established that lead to endangering safety and health at work on the construction site, when he determines that safety and health are directly endangered employee.

The labor inspector is obliged to publicly point out the ban on work at the construction site, and visibly mark the construction site. The maximum fines have been increased from 1,000,000 to 2,000,000 dinars.In order to improve records of occupational injuries, the new Occupational Safety and Health Act introduces a unique register of occupational injuries that will provide numerous positive effects:

electronic reporting of injuries at work,

expense reduction,

saving time for employers,

speeding up the process of exercising rights,

the availability of data on the source and cause of injuries at work,

systematic data processing and analysis.

And the extent to which the Ministry of Labour, Employment, Veterans and Social Affairs takes care of all employees was illustrated by the data on inspections carried out in the previous period.

Thus, they state that in 2022, labor inspectors submitted 3,994 requests to initiate misdemeanor proceedings due to established illegalities, of which 2,441 were in the field of labor relations, 1,324 in the field of occupational safety and health, and 229 under the Law on Inspection Supervision and other regulations. On the basis of the request for initiation of misdemeanor proceedings submitted by labor inspectors in 2022, employers were fined in the amount of 184,815,380 dinars.

In addition, labor inspectors filed 52 criminal charges in 2022, of which 42 were criminal charges against responsible persons in the field of occupational safety and health due to well-founded suspicion that they committed the criminal offense of causing danger by not providing occupational safety and health measures, and 10 criminal charges report against responsible persons in the field of labor relations due to denial of rights based on work and rights from social insurance.

Currently, 237 labor inspector positions are filled. In 2022, the Labor Inspectorate hired 42 labor inspectors for an indefinite period of time, while on March 1, 2023, nine more were hired. A public competition is underway to fill eight more positions of labor inspectors.

“The current human capacity of the labor inspectorate enables full control of the implementation of regulations in the field of labor, and more consistent application and more effective supervision will certainly improve the number of labor inspectors,” the ministry points out and emphasizes that the occupational safety and health system in Serbia is keeping pace with the member countries. EU.

“In the coming period, the Ministry, in cooperation with social partners, will continue with changes and improvement of legislation in this area, will intensify work on promotion and improvement of work culture and, through inspection supervisions, will strengthen activities to reduce illegal work,” said the relevant ministry.

