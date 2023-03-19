A law firm attracts only intellectual men…

Izvor: Instagram/deniserocha.oficial

A lawyer by profession, Denis Roča, since she opened a profile on the popular site for adults, “OnlyFans”, has been the target of criticism for her attractiveness and good looks. The blonde beauty considers herself a sapiose*sual person, which means she is only attracted to intelligent people.

The adult content creator claims that “one thing has nothing to do with the other,” because she’s always been attracted to smart guys. As she says, she gets excited every time she meets someone who intellectually matches her, and even dominates her.

When asked who she would rather have a serious affair with – someone with a perfect body or someone with a high IQ, this lawyer said that it would definitely be the second option.

“Lack of culture and lack of intelligence doesn’t appeal to me and that’s a fact,” she added, then revealed that after posting some provocative photos, she was bombarded with unusual requests from her fans. She even received hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees…

See how Denis looks in the gallery:

(WORLD)