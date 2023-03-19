Home World The lawyer is attracted to intellectuals Magazine
World

The lawyer is attracted to intellectuals Magazine

by admin
The lawyer is attracted to intellectuals Magazine

A law firm attracts only intellectual men…

Izvor: Instagram/deniserocha.oficial

A lawyer by profession, Denis Roča, since she opened a profile on the popular site for adults, “OnlyFans”, has been the target of criticism for her attractiveness and good looks. The blonde beauty considers herself a sapiose*sual person, which means she is only attracted to intelligent people.

The adult content creator claims that “one thing has nothing to do with the other,” because she’s always been attracted to smart guys. As she says, she gets excited every time she meets someone who intellectually matches her, and even dominates her.

When asked who she would rather have a serious affair with – someone with a perfect body or someone with a high IQ, this lawyer said that it would definitely be the second option.

“Lack of culture and lack of intelligence doesn’t appeal to me and that’s a fact,” she added, then revealed that after posting some provocative photos, she was bombarded with unusual requests from her fans. She even received hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees…

See how Denis looks in the gallery:

(WORLD)

See also  Day of prayer for priests, American bishop urges priests to embrace the cross for the good of the gospel-Vatican News

You may also like

Egypt, the chicken feet crisis: the government invites...

Rui Patricio avoids the goal, Zaccagni sniper

Borca volleyball players defeated by Bosnia in Sarajevo...

Germany will arrest Putin if he steps on...

Boulder against the window to rob a tobacco...

Students visiting the “Centro d’arte Raffaello” in Palermo

Udinese – From prestigious victory to the always...

Marijus Grigonis on Dejan Radonjić and Panathinaikos |...

Erdogan’s biggest opponent

Representatives of Israel and Palestine met in Egypt...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy