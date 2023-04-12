Home World The leader of the opposition party in South Korea: It is difficult to rule out that the U.S. monitoring is true and will urge the U.S. to apologize | Democratic Party | Opposition Party | Li Zaiming- Sina
World

  1. The leader of the opposition party in South Korea: It is difficult to rule out that the U.S. surveillance is true and will urge the U.S. to apologize | Democratic Party | Opposition Party | Li Zaiming Sina
  2. U.S. leaked documents revealed that the U.S. monitored high-level South Korean officials, and South Korean officials: most of them were fabricated Voice of America Chinese Website
  3. The defense ministers of South Korea and the United States called on the report of the wiretapping storm: Both sides agreed that a large number of relevant documents were forged RFI – Radio France Internationale
  4. US intelligence leaks?Ukrainian South Korean government says fake DW
  5. The United States has monitored the South Korean presidential palace for more than 40 years: Korean media is an “open secret” – International – Instant International | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
