The leader of the Spanish popular party celebrates but is interrupted by the crowd who invoke the party’s internal rival: “Ayuso, Ayuso”

It’s evening, the counting is still in progress but the result certifies that the People’s Partyin Spainhas passed the socialist party. The leader of the PP Alberto Núñez Feijóo, takes the stage to celebrate together with his voters, and to ask to be able to form the new government. At a certain point, however, the choir rises from the crowd “Ayuso, Ayuso”. The people present invoke the rising star of the People’s Party, Isabel Diaz Ayusopresident of the Community of Madrid, at that moment on stage, together with the leaders of the PP, dressed in red.

