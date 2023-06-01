The leaders of all Europe in Moldova with Zelensky: “United against Putin”. But Erdogan boycotts the summit

CHISINAU (MOLDOVA). The appointment is at Castello Mimi, a historic Moldavian winery founded in 1893. But what gives a high symbolic value to the event is not the more than a thousand oak barrels that will be the backdrop to the second summit of the European political community, but the fact that leaders from all over the European continent today meet less than thirty kilometers from the border with Ukraine. And a handful of kilometers from the border with Transnistria, the Moldavian separatist region which hosts the forces of the Russian army. The heads of state and government of 45 European countries replied «present» to the appointment, and the most eagerly awaited is undoubtedly the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, the first to arrive. Instead, the Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, fresh from his electoral victory, canceled his participation in extremis. Not a good sign for Moldova and for the other participating countries. He evidently understood that he would be more noticed in case of absence.

“It is a great honor for us to host this summit,” said Moldovan president Maia Sandu, satisfied with the “signal of unity” that will be sent to Putin and his war of invasion in Ukraine. Of course, several leaders “not hostile” to Moscow will appear in the family photo – such as Viktor Orban and the Serbian Aleksandar Vucic -, but the image will be that of a broad and united front as opposed to Russia’s isolation. There will be no written conclusions, precisely to avoid exhausting negotiations between the delegations on the choice of potentially slippery adjectives, but – in the intention of the organizers – the “family photo” will be enough to show that there is an entire continent alongside Ukraine .

The one in Chisinau is the second summit of the European Political Community, the new “format” conceived and proposed by Emmanuel Macron in May last year. If the European Union is the condominium in which the Member States live, the European Political Community – according to the French president – ​​is the neighborhood meeting. The square in which to meet to discuss common problems, outside the EU institutional scheme, with those who would like to find hospitality under the roof of the condominium (the countries that have obtained candidate status or have requested it), those who stay quiet in his single-family house (see Switzerland or Norway) and who has chosen to leave the common home (the United Kingdom). All, in short, except Russia and Belarus.

A total of 47 countries are invited. Compared to the first Prague summit, held on 6 October, this time micro-States such as Andorra, the Principality of Monaco and San Marino (which however will be absent due to the internal political crisis) have also been included in the list. A choice, EU sources explain, to underline that the European political community has the issue of territorial sovereignty very close to its heart. The Ukraine question will, without a shadow of a doubt, once again be the highlight. But the leaders, after a plenary session, will meet in small groups to participate in thematic discussion tables around three major themes: security (with a particular focus on cyberattacks), energy (to address the issue of high prices, but also of interconnections) and connectivity (at the level of infrastructures, but also of student exchanges). The Italian premier Giorgia Meloni, who highlighted the need to send “a strong signal of unity”, should participate in the discussions dedicated in particular to the energy question.

At first, the solution proposed by Macron had been viewed with great distrust, especially by non-EU countries, which had interpreted it as an alternative to the process of enlargement of the Union. A sort of antechamber for those who cannot yet be accepted as a member. The risk obviously exists, even if at the moment the two things are traveling on parallel tracks and EU leaders take every opportunity to point out that these are totally different issues. Yesterday Ursula von der Leyen once again extended a hand to the countries of the Western Balkans and to Moldova itself, which like Ukraine obtained candidate country status a year ago and now hopes to open accession negotiations by the end of the year . Yesterday the Commission signed agreements with Chisinau to reduce roaming charges and to bring the volume of investments to 1.6 billion euros.

But in a continent where the Council of Europe (which deals with democracy and human rights) and the OECD (which deals with cooperation and security) already exist, what is the corporate name of the European Political Community? “It is a political forum for dialogue”: this is how this new entity is defined, which has less than a year of life behind it and the ambition to do many more. Focusing above all on the contents that emerge from time to time and less on the form. It is in fact a space that does not yet have a well-defined structure and that perhaps never will. All leaders participate on an equal footing. There are no hierarchies or a fixed presidency. For the moment it has only been decided to meet twice a year: in the first semester in a non-EU country (after Moldova, next year it will be the United Kingdom’s turn) and in the second in the state that leads the EU presidency (in leaders will meet in Granada, Spain in the fall). There is no “membership”, but for now there seems to be no room to welcome new members, even if several countries have tried to suggest the inclusion of states considered crucial partners. The Czech Republic would have liked to extend the invitation to Israel, while it is said that Italy would like to involve the countries of North Africa. But the “Eurovision model”, with wider borders than those of the Old Continent, is struggling to take off. For the future, however, there could be moments of meeting, on specific issues, with other countries. The structure is still very fluid: nothing is defined and nothing is definitive.

When it comes to sitting at the table with neighbors, however, we must take into account that the moment of conviviality can be marred by old and new tensions. As happened in Prague between the Turkish president Erdogan and the Greek premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis. In the afternoon there will therefore be space for bilateral or multilateral meetings to address individual issues. Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz, accompanied by the President of the European Council Charles Michel, will try to get Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to think around a table. Then there is the unknown Balkans, a dossier which the High Representative for EU foreign policy Josep Borrell is personally dealing with, but which Scholz and Macron should also get their hands on. Big little backyard quarrels which, in the intentions of the organizers, should not overshadow the second neighborhood party.