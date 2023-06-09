Home » The leaders of the United States and the United Kingdom issued the “Atlantic Declaration”, and the two sides will promote joint research and development in the fields of advanced semiconductors and artificial intelligence.
The leaders of the United States and the United Kingdom issued the “Atlantic Declaration”, and the two sides will promote joint research and development in the fields of advanced semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

US President Biden met with British Prime Minister Sunak at the White House on the 8th. After the meeting, the two sides issued the “Atlantic Oceandeclaration”. Both parties stated that theAtlantic OceanThe Declaration and its related action plan will establish a new type of innovative partnership between the two countries in various fields including economy, technology, commerce and trade. A handful of critical and emerging technologies are becoming the backbone of emerging industries and shaping the national security landscape, the manifesto said. The United States and the United Kingdom will cooperate in quantum technology, cutting-edge communications,synthetic biologylearning, advancedsemiconductorandartificial intelligenceExplore collaborative visions and promote joint research and development.

