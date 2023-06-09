The leaders of the United States and the United Kingdom issued the “Atlantic Declaration”, and the two sides will promote joint research and development in the fields of advanced semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

Summary

[The leaders of the United States and the United Kingdom issued the “Atlantic Declaration” and the two sides will promote joint research and development in advanced semiconductors, artificial intelligence and other fields]US President Biden met with British Prime Minister Sunak at the White House on the 8th. After the meeting, the two sides issued the Atlantic Declaration. The two sides stated that the “Atlantic Declaration” and its related action plan will establish a new type of innovative partnership between the two countries in various fields such as economy, technology, commerce and trade. A handful of critical and emerging technologies are becoming the backbone of emerging industries and shaping the national security landscape, the manifesto said. The US and UK will explore collaborative visions and promote joint research and development in quantum technologies, cutting-edge communications, synthetic biology, advanced semiconductors and artificial intelligence.