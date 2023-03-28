Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced on Monday that daylight saving time would come into effect tomorrow, Wednesday, and not at the end of April as previously announced. Mikati had arbitrarily decided to postpone the entry into force of summer time to April 20, unlike what was done by many other countries in the world: in recent days his decision had created problems and confusion, also because many in the country they had decided not to respect it.

Mikati had not explained the reasons for his decision, which are believed to be religious and political. According to various Christian groups, he wanted to gain support among Muslims: by postponing the entry into force of summer time until the end of April, he would have allowed Muslims who were fasting the holy Ramadan to end it an hour earlier: at 6 pm instead of 19 (during Ramadan Muslims can dine only after sunset).

– Read also: Lebanon woke up in two different time slots