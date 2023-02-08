Wise words, those of Professor Sergio Fabbrini, on the occasion of a recent interview with the newspaper The Reformist.

Being, feeling like a government force does not necessarily mean carrying out government functions, expressing ministers. Rather, it also means opposing and putting forward alternative proposals with respect to the line of the majority and the executive as if one was part of the government: government proposals, in fact. Not demagogic, not propaganda. Always taking into account the compatibility, as the great Luciano Lama taught the union and the left. to be inside a horizon, a vision of government and responsibility, therefore.

For the rest, a phase of opposition, lived in this perspective, can be very healthy for the centre-left, I fully agree with Fabbrini. And it can help resolve the unresolved issues of the government left. Speaking of Massimo D’Alema and 1998, perhaps with a pinch of arrogance I would even try to make a conceptual passage explicit. The heirs of the PCI should not have considered the work of elaborating their past complete solo on the basis of the fact, albeit fundamental, that the PCI had contributed in a decisive way to the Resistance and to the drafting of the Constitutional Charter or, let’s say, to the defeat of terrorism. And, more generally, by virtue of its location within the constitutional framework. Nor was the passage of the Bolognina sufficient, following the collapse of the “iron curtain”. It had to be recognised the sense of a mistake and a failureand start from there. It goes without saying that precisely the ability to make this recognition and to really come to terms with it would have been there to demonstrate that, in that affair, many, many good seeds had been sown. In short, I have already had occasion to say that that of the PCI non has been the story of a mistake. The error was located in the link with Soviet and international communism, in spite of tears and attempts at emancipation.

Fabbrini, then, admirably points the way: a great reformist subject takes charge of both a strategy aimed at growth both instances of social justice. There can be no “division of labour”; what is needed is rather a line and a unitary and coherent project of sustainable development e of inclusion and widespread participation in well-being.

Having arrived here, I feel like continuing with a note. I don’t have the specific knowledge and analytical skills of a political scientist; I move with the intuition of the passionate observer. Completing the steps indicated by the scholar may not be enough. AND almost proverbial to say that our political structure has the greatest similarities, albeit with all the profound differences, with that of our cousins ​​across the Alps. Well: the French Socialist Party, (re)founded in ANDpinay from leaders like Mitterrand and enriched by the contribution of Christian-socialists like Delors, it has now (almost) disappeared from the scene. And what about Israeli Labor, true fathers of the fatherland?

Some friends, reading my notes, kindly reproach me for being optimistic. Now, however, I feel like pointing out that, for the Democratic Party and for the reformist left, the path is fraught with difficulties.