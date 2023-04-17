The legal case of the Primavalle fire

A fire set on the landing of a house in an apartment building in via Bernardo da Bibbiena, in the Primavalle district of Rome. It is the night between 15 and 16 April 1973. Mario Mattei, garbage man and secretary of the area section of the Italian Social Movement lived in that house. The 48-year-old man, his wife and six children, Virgilio, Lucia, Silvia, Antonella, Stefano and Giampaolo were present in the house.

The woman, who had her youngest children, Giampaolo and Antonella, managed to save herself, Mattei remained in the house managing to save himself and to lower Silvia and Lucia from a window.

Virgilio, aged 22, and Stefano, aged 8, failed to throw themselves out of the window and burned to death.

The drama took place in front of a crowd that had accumulated near the house, and who witnessed the progressive death of Virgil, who remained leaning on the windowsill, and of Stefano, who slipped backwards after the older brother who was keeping him with him, lost strength. The bombers left a claim on the spot.

The investigations, which also underwent misdirection attempts to accredit the hypothesis of an internal right-wing feud, focused on the circles of the extra-parliamentary left and were investigated belonging to Potere Operaio.

The investigative activity led to the identification of some militants. Of these the only one to end up in prison for a few years was Achille Lollo who was inflicted with a definitive sentence, in a sentence that did not recognize the terrorist aggravating circumstance, 18 years in prison. The Public Prosecutor’s Office charged him, together with the other two defendants Manlio Grillo and Marino Clavo, with the crime of arson, double manslaughter and use of explosives and incendiary material. Grillo fled to Nicaragua and di Clavo went missing while Lollo managed to flee to Brazil before the final pronouncement of the Cassation. For all three, the sentence was declared extinguished, through a complex calculation mechanism, on 12 October 2003.

In 2005 the public prosecutors in Piazzale Clodio reopened the investigation. An initiative linked to an interview in which Lollo stated that three other people took part in the attack: Elisabetta Lecco, Diana Perrone and Paolo Gaeta. A circumstance however denied by Manlio Grillo. The three ended up in the register of suspects for the crime of massacre but their position was archived the following year.

The former Potere Operaio militant was summoned to Piazzale Clodio in January 2011, after returning to Italy from Brazil to be heard by the then deputy Capitoline prosecutor Luca Tescaroli. Lollo, accompanied by his defender, availed himself of the right not to answer.

Given the impossibility of investigating the topics of that interview, the Prosecutor obtained the archiving of the procedural file above all by virtue of the expiry of the terms (two years) for carrying out the investigations against the three suspects, cited by Lollo who died on August 3, 2021 at the age of 70 in the hospital of Bracciano, a center in the province of Rome, where he had been hospitalized for a few days.

