The Legend of Monkey Island arriva gioved, tour di Melee Island

Rare revealed today when we can finally set sail for Melee Island in Sea of Thieveswith the arrival of the expansion The Legend of Monkey Island scheduled for Thursday, the July 20th.

In this expansion we will find the iconic island that was the backdrop to one of the most famous LucasArts adventures, with its most famous characters and places, fully explorable, with shops to visit and adventures to embark on thanks to three new Tall Talesthe first of which will arrive on Thursday, with the others to be released later.

The announcement is accompanied by a new trailer of the expansion in which the locations of the island are shown to us. Here it is below!

MX Video – Sea of Thieves

