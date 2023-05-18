Home » The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, a glitch allows you to duplicate items
World

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, a glitch allows you to duplicate items

by admin
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, a glitch allows you to duplicate items

In these hours over 10 million players are playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, exploring all the environments from top to bottom and discovering the secrets hidden in the awaited exclusive for Nintendo Switch. Among the various discoveries there is also a glitch which allows for infinitely duplicate any material which can be infused with arrows.

The trick is quite simple and only requires that you have at least two bows to equip. Here are the steps to activate it if you intend to use it:

  • Equip any bow and draw it by pressing ZR
  • Press the D-Pad up arrow and select the material you want to duplicate
  • Press the start key to open the inventory
  • Drop the equipped bow to the ground by discarding it
  • Equip another bow
  • Quickly double-press the start key as fast as possible to close and reopen the menu
  • Drop the second bow to the ground as well
  • Close the inventory screen
  • Collect both bows from the ground – you will receive two units of the previously used material

Theoretically it is possible to repeat this glitch indefinitely to duplicate the rarest materials in the inventory, which you can then resell to accumulate a fortune if you wish. However, keep in mind that the glitch will probably surely be eliminated with one of the upcoming patches di The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

If you don’t want to resort to these tricks but still need a hand, take a look at our continuously updated complete guide of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

You may also like

I have. allows you to personalize the telephone...

Montana, TikTok banned in the US state since...

Belarus has restored border controls with Russia after...

“Here is the Boris Johnson you don’t know”....

Syria wants to do its best to curry...

State of the water level of the river...

«But I will only think about Palermo»”

Granit Xhaka goes from Arsenal to Bayer Leverkusen...

News Udinese – The black and whites with...

Drugs at will from Morocco and Spain in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy