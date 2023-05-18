The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, a glitch allows you to duplicate items

In these hours over 10 million players are playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, exploring all the environments from top to bottom and discovering the secrets hidden in the awaited exclusive for Nintendo Switch. Among the various discoveries there is also a glitch which allows for infinitely duplicate any material which can be infused with arrows.

The trick is quite simple and only requires that you have at least two bows to equip. Here are the steps to activate it if you intend to use it:

Equip any bow and draw it by pressing ZR

Press the D-Pad up arrow and select the material you want to duplicate

Press the start key to open the inventory

Drop the equipped bow to the ground by discarding it

Equip another bow

Quickly double-press the start key as fast as possible to close and reopen the menu

Drop the second bow to the ground as well

Close the inventory screen

Collect both bows from the ground – you will receive two units of the previously used material

Theoretically it is possible to repeat this glitch indefinitely to duplicate the rarest materials in the inventory, which you can then resell to accumulate a fortune if you wish. However, keep in mind that the glitch will probably surely be eliminated with one of the upcoming patches di The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

If you don’t want to resort to these tricks but still need a hand, take a look at our continuously updated complete guide of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.