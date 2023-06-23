The legendary Buzzcocks will return to our country in December

With more than forty years of career, the British have captivated various generations thanks to their mastery of combining punk rock with pop melodies, something that characterized them from their beginnings and that made them favorites of artists as diverse as The Offspring o Green Day. Now they will once again walk their legacy through our country, for the enjoyment of diverse audiences.

Although one of its founding members, Pete Shelley, passed away from a heart attack in 2018 at the age of sixty-three, the Buzzcocks continue to Steve Diggle in front. Although this July they will be performing at the Mondra N’Roll by Arrasate, it will be a pleasure to have them performing again in the venue and displaying their entire arsenal of hits, among which there will surely be “What Do I Get?”, “Orgasm Addict”, “Ever Fallen In Love” and a long etcetera .

