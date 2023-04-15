Home » The Legendary Tigerman Debuts New Collaboration With Asia Argento
The singer Paulo Furtadobetter known as The Legendary Tigerman, has released the single “Good Girl” in collaboration with the Italian actress Asia Argentosong present in his new album “Zeitgeist” that will see the light September 29th of this same year. The album features many collaborations from different artists such as Anna Prior (Metronomy), Johnny Beth (Savages) o Delilah Paz (Last Internationale).

It is not the first time that these two artists have collaborated together, since the actress was present in a song on the album “Femina” of Tigerman than in 2019 fulfilled his tenth anniversary. The Italian composer explained the reason for this union once again: “It’s a rogue song, so I needed a guest of the same ilk, so I thought of Asia Argento, with whom I did a song on the album Femina [“Life Ain’t Enough For You”]. I like to close loops. So I close the chapter on ‘Femina’ and I open a new one with the same collaboration.”

The single “Good Girl” was the exploration of a singer who was reborn and closed one stage to enter another. The artist kept exploring unknown musical landscapes but without forgetting his guitar and what he kept feeling with Rock’n’roll. Also, this preview was recorded in Italiawhere the video clip of the first collaboration with Argento. So, fate told Tigerman that the actress was the one to sing a song together again in “Zeitgeist”.

