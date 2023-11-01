The Legendary Tigerman, review of his album Zeitgeist (2023)

Paulo Furtado –and therefore his alter ego The Legendary Tigerman– has always been an artistic character to say the least, curious, with a presence that can even be somewhat enigmatic. He is part of the appeal of the Portuguese, who, although still little known in these latitudes, has an important career to his credit. A resume that includes more than half a dozen albums and numerous soundtracks, and to which we can add his former activism in Tédio Boys and Wraygunn.

For some time now, the musician has firmly controlled the reins of his own project, with which he has been shooting in different directions and also escalating levels of ambition and risk, until making a certain stylistic anarchy the hallmark of the matter. “Zaitgeist” is the new release by the Portuguese, which includes a total of ten pieces soaked in density and thoughtful darkness, with the molded influence of Suicide as the main supporter of the matter. It is not surprising, therefore, that a wide presence of vintage-looking modular synthesizers points the way forward, giving the LP in question an intentionally dated appearance.

The album opens with the sensual “Good Girl” –with Asia Argento acting as a kind of dark Allison Goldfrapp– and has logical continuity in “Loser” y “One More Time”, where male/female voice games work the old-fashioned way. The version of the classic “Ghost Rider” by Alan Vega and Martin Rev leaves the cards that the author handles in this hand even more visible, before giving way to other successes such as “Once I Knew No Pain” (and those Scott Walker-esque orchestral arrangements), plus “Bright Lights, Big City” o “Keep Fire”, with echoes of Depeche Mode and the less electronic Primal Scream respectively.

An album, in short, wrapped in a certain halo of mystery, which suggests different shades of grayish black and a sonorous fog that oozes around the songs until it carefully wraps them. “Zeitgeist” It’s another notch in Furtado’s increasingly worn-out revolver. A new flash within a company that surely does not reach major relevance, but that, in return, maintains interest and is worth following.

