The Legendary Tigerman y Best Youth estrenan “New Love”

The Legendary Tigerman debuts collaboration with the duo Best Youth. It is about the single “New Love”, the third preview of his next album “Zeitgeist“

paulo fuertadobetter known artistically as The Legendary Tigerman He began his musical career at the end of the eighties and went through two groups before starting his solo project in 2002, with which he currently has seven studio albums published. Although his start was as a soloist, since 2014 he has been accompanied by a band. His music is characterized by the reinvention of genres such as blues, rock or garage, always maintaining a punk vein.

The Portuguese musician continues to reveal the songs that will make up his new album “Zeitgeist“, which will be published on September 29th. For this third advance, he has the collaboration of the indie pop duo from Porto, Best Youth, formed by Ed Rocha Gonçalves y Catarina Salinas.

According to statements by the singer himself, “New Love” speaks of dark and sweaty clubs, of getting lost in the Parisian night. It’s a dark and sexy song, just like every club night should be. He claims that he invited Best Youth to participate in this song because their velvety sounds were the perfect contrast to the roughness of their guitar and their vocals. Kate’s dreamy vocals and Ed’s reverberating guitar harmonies are the perfect pairing for a night out, in any city.

The album also features the collaborations of Asia Argentothe british Anna Prior (Metronomy), Delilah Paz (Last Internationale), Johnny Beth (Savages), Ray y Sean Riley; Sarah Rebecca and the portuguese Calcutta.