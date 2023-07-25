The Legislative Directorate Organization Releases Updated Rankings of Latin American Presidents and Their Challenges

Title: New Report Ranks Latin American Presidents by Favorability and Highlights Challenges

A recent report titled ‘Image of Power’ released by the Legislative Directorate organization has shed light on the favorability of Latin American presidents and the key challenges they have faced in recent months. This comprehensive ranking is based on surveys conducted across 18 countries in the region, providing insight into the current political landscape.

Leading the ranking is Nayib Bukele, the President of El Salvador, who boasts an impressive approval rating of 90%. Despite facing criticism labeling his bid for another term as “unconstitutional,” Bukele continues to garner significant support. However, the Foundation of Studies for the Application of Law (Fespad) argues that the ruling allowing his re-election lacks legitimacy.

The report underscores the dominance of Bukele’s popularity, with his level of acceptance remaining at 90%, as observed by surveys. The Salvadoran president’s commitment to another mandate has potentially significant implications for the country’s political future.

Following closely behind is Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who maintains an approval level of over 60% in his fifth year in office. López Obrador has declared that he will retire from the political sphere at the end of his term, leaving his Morena party to determine its candidate for the upcoming elections.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the former Brazilian president, claims the third spot in the ranking, with an approval rating of 56% after eight months since assuming office. However, the report highlights existing discrepancies between the executive and the legislature, possibly stemming from the significant authority accumulated by Congress during Jair Bolsonaro’s government.

Gustavo Petro, the president of Colombia, has experienced a decline in his favorability over the past two months, with his disapproval rating currently standing at 36%. Changes within his circle of trust have contributed to strained relations with allies and Congress, causing disruptions in key policy areas, such as electoral, health, labor, and pension reforms.

Luis Arce, the Bolivian president, ranks closely behind Petro, with an approval rating of 35%. Gabriel Boric, the president of Chile, has encountered numerous setbacks during his year in office, which have impacted his favorability and the perception of his government. Boric currently registers a favorability rating of 32%.

The ranking continues with Alberto Fernández from Argentina at 19% approval, Guillermo Lasso from Ecuador at 18%, and Dina Boluarte from Peru at 17% support.

The ‘Image of Power’ report not only provides essential insights into the current favorability of Latin American presidents but also highlights the significant challenges they face in their respective countries. With political landscapes constantly evolving, these rankings offer a snapshot of public sentiment and shed light on the continuing dynamics shaping the region’s governance.

