The Lemon Twigs, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

No one would say that brothers Brian and Michael D’Addario are 25 and 26 years old, of course. his music like The Lemon Twigs It looks like it came out of the first half of the seventies.

now the delicious “Everything Harmony” (Captured Tracks/Popstock!, 2023) is their fourth album, a succession of pop watermarks that are the main reason to chat with them through the computer screen. They attend me from their home in Brooklyn, a few days after having presented the album in countries like the United Kingdom, France, Germany and the Netherlands.

You have been on tour in Europe until a few days ago, how has it been?

Brian: It was really good, better than when we played in the US, which is also fun. But we notice more excitement when we are in Europe.

Do you think that in Europe you have a better reception?

Brian: I think so. It also depends on the places in the US There are places like Los Angeles or Chicago where we also do very well. But in general, in Europe, in all the concerts you notice this emotion, which here is only generated in certain places.

“It’s not a bad thing to feel out of time, because it leaves us without competitors in our field”

Would you say that this new album is closer to the profile of the seventies singer songwriter and soft rock than to power pop? In principle, it has more delicate and subtle songs than energetic ones.

Michael: Well I think they all have a very simple pop structure. Yes, there are some power pop songs on the album, but it is possible that it is one more album than singer-songwriter in the traditional sense, because there are a lot of acoustic guitars and things like that.

Have you been listening to something lately that has made you take that path?

Michael: Everything we hear influences. It tends to be a very wide spectrum of things, but they are generally songs that are characterized by simple pop structures, nothing that is out of the norm of verse-chorus-verse structure.

Brian: We’ve been listening to musicians who fit the singer-songwriter mold like Bob Dylan or Leonard Cohen, both when we were writing this record and the previous ones, but I think there are just periods where you highlight some influences over others.

Going to the other extreme, to the most power pop part of the album, “Still It’s Not Enough” reminds me a lot of The Posies and “Ghost Run Free” of Teenage Fanclub. Are they influences?

Michael: The Posies thing is cool, because they’re really good, but my experience with them is…how shall I put it? I don’t know them that well. Just a few songs. But I like them a lot. It’s a song that has a very nineties vibe to it, so what you say makes sense.

Brian: And about Teenage Fanclub, I love them, although I was actually influenced on this song by another Michael song, “In My Head”, it’s funny. It was also trying to give it an 80s vibe. It sounds a bit like The Rembrandts (laughs).

Most of the people your age in this world listen to a different type of music nowadays. Do you think your music is timeless or classical?

Brian: Yeah, I’d say it’s timeless, we’re compared to bands from fifty years ago, more than we are now.

Michael: Yes, the group of contemporary bands that we can compare ourselves with is very small. But it’s not a bad thing to feel out of time either, because it leaves us without competitors in our field (laughs).

Do you feel that your audience is made up of people over forty or are there also people your age?

Michael: When we started most of our fans were over forty, but I think with this new record we’ve started to get teenage fans at concerts, I don’t quite know why. In reality, there have always been children on the one hand, and much older people on the other. But I think there’s a mood on this record that connects especially with moody teenagers.

In what sense has your father, Ronnie D’Addario, been a determining influence on you? In fact, you have worked with him on his new album, “All Gathered In One Room” (2023).

Brian: In so many ways. He is very ingrained in us.

Michael: I would say that most people, when they write a song, try to at least have a little trick in it, but just because you hit it doesn’t mean the song is good. We always try that the melody is above that.

Brian: One thing we also have very ingrained from our father is trying not to make the melodies too obvious. If the normal thing is to go one way, take another. On our father’s record, Michael is doing almost all the drums and I played the guitar.

“We always end up approaching our positions because we have the same way of understanding music”

How do you deal with being brothers and at the same time partners? It is easy?

Brian: We don’t think much of it. We always end up approaching our positions because we have the same way of understanding music. Although when we are in a creatively healthy period, we get along better.

I also suppose that it is easier to say things to a brother’s face than to a musician who is not related.

Brian: Yeah, sure. Although I also tell you that one of our weaknesses is to sing the boatman’s truths to someone who is not part of the family, at least when we work with them.

Michael: Yeah, we can have our stuff as brothers, but we also have a hard time with other people, is that what you mean Brian?

Brian: Yes.

Michael: Sometimes it’s not easy to tell an outsider to change something.

Do you write your songs more with the guitar or the piano?

Brian: With both. Many times we transform a song that he started on the guitar to the piano, and vice versa. I like more and more to try the songs with both of them. To see which one works best, in which of them the voices and choruses fit better.

Michael: Sometimes you start a part on the piano, like the bridge of the song, but we end up finishing it with both instruments.

It’s your first record on Captured Tracks, after a few years in 4AD. What advantages does the new label offer you?

Brian: It’s a lot of advantages, because 4AD was a huge building with a lot of people working, like a hundred people, and you didn’t know who was doing what.

Michael: Obviously, on a label like 4AD there are always more resources, but a lot of them go unused.

Brian: On the new label everyone is focused on the band.

It suits you better because it is a smaller stamp.

Michael: The thing is, no matter how big or small, we care most about the relationship with them. What they think of us. That’s what’s going to make things work. We noticed more enthusiasm for the gang here than in 4AD, where everything was slower.

You have collaborated on the latest records by Weyes Blood and Todd Rundgren. How was the experience and what relationship do you have with them?

Michael: We respect them a lot as musicians and songwriters. They are different relationships.

Brian: We did send Todd a track, but it wasn’t a direct relationship, we didn’t work with him in the studio.

Michael: It would be amazing to work with him for a few days in the same studio.

Brian: For Weyes Blood we did work with Natalie (Mering) and Jonathan Rado, the producer, playing together in the same studio, which is more difficult but also more rewarding. It is interesting to be part of something that is not yours. And fun.

Michael: It would be interesting to have them both on one of our records.

I think Todd Rundgren still lives in Hawaii, where he has his studio. It wouldn’t be bad to record there, right?

Michael: We would, of course. We have never been to Hawaii. You have been?

No, I would like to. I only know about Todd Rundgren’s studio and the island from photographs, like most people. By the way, on your website laudatory phrases by Iggy Pop, Elton John, Elijah Wood or Questlove are quoted. Not bad, right?

Brian: Well, it’s self-promotion (laughs).

Michael: But it’s always nice to read or hear that stuff from people we respect.

Brian: I don’t think I ever thought about being famous when I was a kid, really, but about how cool it would be to work with this or that person or that one of them would listen to my music. It’s very cool, and very rewarding.

