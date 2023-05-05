The Lemon Twigs, review of their album Everything Harmony (2023)

There is no doubt that one of the most important influences they have tattooed on their hearts The Lemon Twigs It’s Todd Rundgren, a guy who made a record in 1976 called “Faithful” in which half of the album were, more than versions, exact recreations, both in sound and in feeling (hence the title), of songs by The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Dylan, Hendrix and Yardbirds. Basically that is what the D’Addario brothers have been doing since they began their career but instead of with recreations, with their own songs, and adding to those named Rundgren himself, Simon & Garfunkel, Electric Light Orchestra or Paul McCartney in his time. wings.

That kind of musical pastiche is a bit like walking a tightrope, you’re always on the verge of knocking yourself out and looking like a laughable parody with no soul, something that has also happened to these two guys, for whom the history of the music is reduced to the period between 1967 and 1976, and whose style, both musical and visual, comes directly from there.

You have to have very good songs to avoid ridicule and with “Everything Hamrony”The Lemon Twigs they have them with them, none better than that outrageous thing called “Corner Of My Eye”, a pop beauty that oozes so much class and sophistication that it would make McCartney, Brian Wilson and the long-awaited Burt Bacharach give their full approval.

But beyond their best song to date, the D’Addarios have managed to deliver their most compact album, a piece of pop jewelry in which the melodies, harmonies and instrumentation are inspired by others but are conjugated with such mastery that one cannot but applaud the talent of these pop artisans who make up for their lack of originality with their attention to detail and love of their craft. See also Super typhoon "Nanmadu" runs through Japan, causing disasters in many places - Xinhua English.news.cn

This is noticeable in all the songs, for example in “Still It’s Not Enough” which begins as a quiet folk song and adds some Simon & Garfunkel-worthy harmonies, strings and a countermelody, until it becomes a beautiful baroque pop song. In “Ghost Run Free” the mark of The Byrds is noticeable and that also gives them a certain resemblance to the Paisley Underground groups of the eighties. “Any Time Of Day” it has such sugary melody and harmonies it could pass for The Carpenters, but like the Carpenters, they manage to make it sound honest and heartfelt instead of corny.

“In My Head” could appear on a record as perfect as Big Star’s first while in “What You Were Doing” The nods to jangle, power pop and Alex Chilton return, but in this case to his second album, with the most upbeat song on an album full of mid-tempos. Perhaps also because it is his most personal lyrical work, with songs in which melancholy and nostalgia go hand in hand, as in that beautiful ending that is “New To Me”, a song dedicated to relatives with Alzheimer’s, in which with little more than an acoustic and its careful harmonies they know how to touch the heart with phrases like that “And when you take my hand and tell me who I am, I will find my heart connection again.”

Obviously there is nothing in “Everything Harmony” that sounds like 2023, well, not even the 21st century, The Lemon Twigs They are still in their particular time machine trapped between the late sixties and early seventies of the previous century, but in that parallel multiverse there are enough pop melodies and glorious harmonies for us to call it timeless. Yes, they are retro but they make you want. See also Hacker attack and fire for Luma Energy, Puerto Rico in the dark