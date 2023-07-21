Home » The Lethal Effect: India’s Rice Export Ban Sends Shockwaves through Global Market
The Lethal Effect: India’s Rice Export Ban Sends Shockwaves through Global Market

India’s Latest Move to Curb High Food Prices Sparks Concern about Global Food Inflation

The Indian government announced on Thursday that it will ban the export of rice, except for parboiled rice and basmati rice, in an effort to ensure domestic supply and control high food prices. India is the world‘s largest rice exporter, accounting for over 40% of the world‘s rice exports, with a record export volume of 22.2 million tons last year. This latest ban is estimated to affect around 10 million tons of rice, mainly lower-priced varieties exported to countries such as the Philippines, Indonesia, and various African nations.

This move has raised concerns about the further escalation of global food inflation. Global rice prices have already been rising, reaching 10-year highs, due to increased demand and tightening supply caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Experts predict that the ban on Indian rice exports could further tighten global rice supply and lead to a further increase in prices. BV Krishna Rao, chairman of the Indian Rice Exporters Association, even believes that the ban may disrupt the international market to a greater extent than the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The ban’s impact on China, another major rice consumer, remains uncertain. China is currently experiencing a rise in domestic paddy prices, which is in line with global price trends. However, China has sufficient rice stocks, and its rice output has consistently exceeded demand in recent years. During June 2023, China‘s rice imports decreased significantly, while rice exports increased slightly. The top rice importers for China are Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia, India, and Pakistan, with Vietnam being the largest importer. India, on the other hand, is the fifth-largest rice importer for China.

Even though India’s ban may disrupt the global rice market, the impact on China‘s rice imports is expected to be minimal. China‘s rice imports are diversified, and the country’s overall market supply and demand for rice remain stable.

In the long term, the ban on Indian rice exports may exacerbate food security concerns in countries heavily reliant on Indian rice, such as Bangladesh, China, Benin, and Nepal. These countries may need to seek alternative rice suppliers, such as Thailand and Vietnam.

As global food prices continue to rise, it becomes crucial for countries to monitor their domestic food production and ensure food security for their populations. The Indian government’s latest move to curb high food prices highlights the need for a balanced approach to both domestic and international food trade.

