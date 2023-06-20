The LGBTQ+ flag as rubbish, Vox’s shock election poster in Spain: “They have a hate project”

A hand with a bracelet on the wrist in the colors of Spain and a handful of waste to throw in the trash. The maxi billboard is the work of the Spanish nationalist ultra-right party Vox appeared on a building in Calle de Alcalà, a Madrid, has sparked controversy among civil rights defenders. Because among those ‘waste’, under the writing “Decide what matters”between flags Catalanthose with the sickle and hammerthe logo of the Sustainable Developmentthe circle with written on it ‘Agenda 2030’ and a trademark of feminist movement the rainbow one has also appeared in support of rights Lgbtqi+.

It is hard for me to assume that a part of Spain is voting against my rights. The man who sells me bread with a smile, the neighbor who says good morning to me when I run into her on the landing or the Glovo delivery man who, even though he is precarious, licks the hand that wields the whip. pic.twitter.com/3u25ukFBIO — Carlos Barea ???? (@CarlosBareaF) June 19, 2023

33 days before the Spanish general elections, called by the government of Pedro Sánchez after the umpteenth political crisis in the country following the last administrative elections, the neo-Francoist party of Santiago Abascal returns to the attack and lashes out again against the Lgbtqi+ community. The reaction of the associations, however, was not long in coming, accusing Abascal of spread the “hate” ahead of the vote: “We will not allow the far right to continue to threaten our community – said the president of the state federation of lesbian, gay, trans, bisexual, intersex and other (FELGTBI+), Week Sangil – This commercial is yet another example of the hate project that Vox has in mind for Spain”.

