[China News Service, 1st]The Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region issued a notice on December 1, stating that from the afternoon of that day to the day of the memorial meeting, a mourning hall will be set up in the office building to accept condolences for Jiang Zemin from all walks of life in Hong Kong.

The announcement stated that the condolence hours are from 9:30 to 12:00 and from 14:30 to 17:30 every day. People from all walks of life need to call in advance to make an appointment to express their condolences. On-site condolences must strictly abide by the SAR’s epidemic prevention regulations. Enter the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government to scan the QR code of “Travel Safely” and present the negative certificate of rapid antigen test results on the day or negative nucleic acid test results within 24 hours, as well as the blue health code and temperature measurement. . Dress solemnly, do not carry handbags and other items, and wear N95 or above standard masks throughout the process.

The announcement stated that due to the new crown epidemic, the number of people received is limited. If you cannot express your condolences at the scene, you can send a condolence message or a condolence letter to the Hong Kong Liaison Office to express your condolences, or you can present flowers at the flower bed outside the Hong Kong Liaison Office building.

At 7 a.m. that day, the Hong Kong Liaison Office lowered the flag at half-staff. The red carpet in front of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government has been replaced with gray, and citizens and students also went to the scene to mourn with flowers.

In addition to the Hong Kong Liaison Office and other central agencies stationed in Hong Kong, the national flags of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government Headquarters, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Legislative Council Complex, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Judiciary Office Building, the Golden Bauhinia Square and other major buildings and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region flag have all been used since December 1. The flag will fly at half-staff.