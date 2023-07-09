Home » The Libyan Coast Guard fired shots during a rescue operation by the NGO SOS Mediterranée
World

The Libyan Coast Guard fired shots during a rescue operation by the NGO SOS Mediterranée

On Friday, the so-called Libyan coastguard fired several shots during a rescue operation by the NGO Sos Mediterranée in international waters off the coast of Libya: no one was injured. The news was given by the NGO itself and by a reporter from Euractive, Eleonora Vasques, who is on board the Ocean Viking, the ship of Sos Mediterranée. The ship the Libyans were on belonged to the Italian Guardia di Finanza and was donated a few weeks ago by the European Union.

The operation took place on Friday and allowed the rescue of 57 people in total. The two dinghies had left the ship Ocean Viking at about 12 for a first boat in difficulty. The problems with the Libyan Coast Guard began when the Ocean Viking was moving to respond to another distress call from another vessel: there was an interlocution between the Libyans and a crew member capable of speak Arabic in which it seemed that the first ones wanted to oppose the second bailout. Eventually they agreed.

Despite this, when the dinghies rescued people from the second boat in distress, the Libyan coastguard vessel began some dangerous maneuvers, cutting the trajectory of the dinghies and firing at least three times. Usually the Coast Guard fires warning shots before rescue operations, to discourage the intervention of NGOs: in this case it did so during, jeopardizing the safety of the crew and the people who have just been rescued.

