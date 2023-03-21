«The situation in Libya is difficult, under an apparent armed calm. In recent years, the international community has tried to remove the problem, not solve it. This approach has exacerbated divisions.” Mohammed El Senussi, 60, the Libyan crown prince, was raised and lives in London. He stopped in Rome in his international talks to propose a solution for Libya. The plan is based on the restoration of the constitutional monarchy established in 1951 and overthrown in 1969 by the coup of Gaddafi, who deposed Father Sayyid Hasan I of him by arresting him with all his family.

Is the prospect of elections within the year, hoped for by Italy, realistic?

“I hope so, but there are problems that have not been overcome: two governments, two parliaments, power concentrated in the hands of a few kleptocrats, groups divided and unable to collaborate”.

What is your position with respect to the two governments?

«Neutral, in a logic of pacification and national unity to get out of this labyrinth of opportunism and brutality».

Why did you return to the field after ten years of silence?

«I have never sought self-promotion or forcing, even suffering accusations of indifference and irrelevance. But today calls for the return of the monarchy are growing in Libya, as a solution to this stalemate. I’m in no hurry. We are trying to illustrate this option to the international community. We need a reset.”

Who are these requests coming from?

“Tribes, lawyers, even militias, even officers of the old regime. But above all a new generation that did not previously know the history of pre-Gaddafi Libya. Let us not forget that the 2011 revolution had taken the flag and anthem of the monarchy as its symbols”.

What are the pillars of his plan?

«Monarchy for a sense of national historical continuity, Constitution to stabilize institutions, human rights as a compass in international relations».

Who are his interlocutors?

«International support is indispensable and we have no prejudices or exclusive interlocutors. The United States is essential, although I realize Libya is not at the top of their agenda. Among the European countries Italy, Germany and Great Britain».

What can Italy’s role be?

“Fundamental. For reasons of millenary history and current interests, our destinies are intertwined”.

In Italy the immigration emergency is central.

“Italy must understand that to solve the immigration problem it must first solve the problem of Libya”.

Come?

«In a word: stability. Libya must have legitimized institutions and an adequate army, and thus in just one year illegal departures to Italy could be considerably reduced. Without a state, without stability, thinking of blocking immigration is illusory”.

Are agreements with the Libyan coast guard not needed?

«Agreements with Libya in the absence of stability cannot work. Even if one tries to do the best, without an efficient state apparatus it is like emptying the sea with one’s hands”.

Does it also apply to energy dossiers?

«Italy must realize that even the best deal is doomed to failure in a situation of chronic instability. There’s no good business in chaos.”

In a recent visit by Prime Minister Meloni to Tripoli, new billion-dollar energy agreements were signed.

“I’m happy. But agreements with governments with limited horizons have limited horizons and fragile effectiveness».

What has been the West’s mistake in Libya so far?

«Thinking of being able to protect one’s interests by exporting and imposing an institutional model created in the West, without taking into account the national identity of others. A short-sighted vision: every country has its own history, and Europe proves it».

Why does the monarchy protect Libyan identity?

«In 1947, Libya emerged from decades of colonization and war. Like today, it was tormented by geographical divisions (three regions) and tribes, over one hundred. My family had led the resistance and lacked a tribal affiliation. The monarchy was established under the aegis of the UN through a process of national dialogue and consensus, as a system that would have adapted better».

Is the 1951 Constitution still valid?

“Certain. He had universal suffrage, an independent judiciary, fair elections, freedom of religion and of the press. Women could vote in Libya before Switzerland and Portugal».

Does the presence, even armed, of Russia and Turkey on the Libyan scene favor or hinder the stabilization process?

“All foreign troops must leave Libya. Wagner like any other armed group. I am not hostile to any country and I want to dialogue with everyone in the UN, but this condition is essential to ensure a future for my people”.

Wagner uses migrants from Libya to destabilize Italy?

“Irregular actors have proliferated in Libya. Unconventional actors are parties to unconventional wars and we cannot underestimate the role they have played in destabilizing Libya and threatening Italy. We are confident that this vacuum has been exploited by criminal cartels, in association with non-state actors who use migration as an armed political tool. Issues like this only serve to underscore the immediate need for a long-term legitimate political solution that stabilizes the country, without which it should be expected that the situation will deteriorate further as it has steadily over the past 12 years.

Beyond your plan, what prospect does Libya have?

“We need to reunify the country, with a constitutional mechanism to fix what’s broken. Out of hypocrisy, the alternative is not democracy. The alternative is for Libyans to be denied elections, live in permanent political instability and face the threat of civil war once every two or three years.”