Mišel Jeo is the winner of the Oscar for the main female role in the film “All at the same time”, and this is her life story.

Source: Profimedia

Michelle Yeo Chu Keng is an actress of Malaysian origin, who just made history! Michelle (60) won the Oscar for the leading female role in the film “All at the same time”, becoming the first “openly” Asian actress to win the golden statuette for the best actress in a leading role. Watch the movie trailer and read the entire list of Oscar winners!



Everything everywhere all at once Source: YouTube/A24

Before Michelle, Merle Oberon was from Bombay, and she hid her origins for fear of being discriminated against. She was the first actress of Asian descent to be nominated for an Oscar for the film “Dark Angel” in 1935. The legend of the big screen, Vivien Leigh, won two Oscars in her career, for her roles in the films “Gone with the Wind” (1939) and “A Streetcar Named Desire” (1951). But even Vivienne did not speak publicly about her Asian origins, even though she was born in Darjeeling.

Michelle proudly points out her origins, and has repeatedly stated that her biggest regret is that she does not speak Chinese fluently. She wanted to be a ballerina, and trained as a dancer, but she failed spinal injury prevented further career development. That’s why she became an actress.

She won the Miss Malaysia pageant in 1983, and received offers for acting. Since she doesn’t speak Cantonese, she didn’t quite understand the offer to shoot a commercial that she received over the phone. She was told that her partner would be Sing Lung, and only when she arrived at the filming did she realize that it was a world star, Jackie Chan..

After the action films in Hong Kong, the world got to know her in the James Bond film, “Tomorrow Never Dies”, as well as Ang Lee’s cult film “Sneaking Tiger, Hidden Dragon”.



Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Izvor: YouTube/Rotten Tomatoes

You also know Michelle from the movies “Memoirs of a Geisha”, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, as well as the series “Star Trek: Discovery”. She co-starred with Brendan Fraser, who just won an Academy Award for Best Actor, in The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.



Mummy 3 Izvor: YouTube/Rotten Tomatoes

He has been in a relationship with for years To Žan Tod, general manager of Scuderia Ferrari and former president of the FIA. They live together in Geneva, and while Todd has a son from a previous relationship, Michelle has no children with him.

Source: Profimedia

