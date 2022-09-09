Elizabeth II’s succession, a 70-year reign, is a long line of names. First on the list is of course her Majesty’s eldest son, Prince Charles, 73 years old and since 1996 Prince of Wales and from that day waiting for the coronation. In fact, Charles became king from the moment of his mother’s death.

Following is the first child he had with Lady Dianathe Prince and Duke of Cambridge William whose descendants continue the line of succession. The three children they had from Kate Middleton, George, Charlotte e Louis they then follow their father in the ascent to the throne. But the line is not interrupted and rather starts again from the second son of Carlo, Harry and also here follows the descent, that is the two children with Meghan Markle, Archie e Lillibet. Total, eight successors. But that’s not all.

The brothers of King Charles

There are also the other descendants of Elizabeth II in the line, three children and twelve grandchildren. The ninth on the list would be Anna, 72 years old, who however ends up in seventeenth place because the 2013 succession law is not retroactive and therefore Anna has to give way to male brothers and descendants. So in ninth place is the prince Andrea, Duke of York, third son of Elizabeth, then Princess Beatrice, eldest daughter of Andrea and Sarah Ferguson, then Sienna Mapelli-Mozzi, followed by Princess Eugenia, second daughter of Andrea and Sarah. Again, August Brooksbank, son of Eugenia, the prince Edward fourth son of Elizabeth; In fifteenth place James, son of Edoardo, always daughter of Edoardo, followed by Lady Louise Windsor, born in 2003. Then here is Anna and then again her son Peter Phillips and her descendants Savannah and Isla.