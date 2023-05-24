the little girl operated on twice, is now in resuscitation

A quiet family, like many others. Which runs about two kilometers, from Pollena Trocchia to Sant’Anastasia, to go and eat an ice cream in the main square of the town. It’s about 11.30 pm last night, when two men on a scooter appear out of nowhere and unload perhaps ten shots from a machine gun. The ricocheting bullets injure the whole family: father, mother and ten-year-old daughter. The little girl was hit in the cheekbone and is now in resuscitation at the Santobono after having undergone an initial operation. Certainly the blows were not aimed at the little family, which is unrelated to criminal dynamics. It would be a stretch. That is, a barrage of shots and violence fired at random. Even more dramatic and serious. According to some witnesses not far away some groups of boys would have argued. Shoving, shouting and then one of the groups would have walked away. Shortly after the far west scene, which may have been filmed by surveillance cameras in the area. The images are being examined by investigators.

Two young men kicked out of the bar And as the hours go by, the story becomes more and more disturbing. It would have been two young men, shortly before kicked out of the bar, who shot: a sort of revenge. The reasons for the removal are not yet known but it would seem that the two young men then both returned with weapons in hand, including the use of a long weapon to take revenge. At the moment the carabinieri of Castello di Cisterna, together with the deputy prosecutor of the DDA Antonella Serio, are listening to two suspects.

The dynamics The family was stopped near one of the best-known bars in the country, in front of which dozens of very young people usually meet. In the late evening of Tuesday 23 May, a Sant’Anastasiain the Neapolitan area, two strangers on scooters open fire on a bar in piazza Cattaneoinjuring a man, his wife and daughter, aged 10. Ten rounds nine caliber. The whole family, extraneous to criminal dynamics, was seriously injured, the little one. The carabinieri of the local station and of the Castello di Cisterna company are viewing the images of the video surveillance cameras located in the square. The perpetrators of the raid used a submachine gun. Traces of some of the shots fired are visible on the ground.

The conditions The father, 43 years old, is slightly injured in the hand and is in the Cardarelli hospital; her mother, 35 years old, is wounded in the abdomen, and she is also at Cardarelli; 10-year-old daughter, was hit in the cheekbone and was admitted to the Santobono Children’s Hospital. Hers His conditions immediately appeared serious. The little girl was operated on for the first time: the bullet that had lodged in her cheekbone was removed. After the extraction of the bullet, also a second operation. The little one remains in a confidential prognosis, for at least 72 hours in intensive care, under health supervision.

The Santobono medical bulletin Giuseppe Cinalli, director of the Neuroscience department of the Santobono, explains that the «prognosis of the child is confidential, she is in the hands of the resuscitators, we hope that the situation will remain stable. We count at least 72 hours to dissolve the prognosis». In medicine one can never speak of miracles, but it is true that the bullet "was stopped by the bone". For now, the baby is intubated and ventilated.

The proximity of the community of Pollena Trocchia “The only fault of this family was being in the wrong place at the wrong time,” he commented Charles Esposito, mayor of Pollena Trocchia, the center where the victims of the shooting reside. «It is absurd that citizens totally unrelated to any criminal dynamics, while spending their free time together, in a place that should be quiet and safe like every corner of our cities, are injured by mad criminal hands, perpetrators of a gesture that could have very serious consequences. I spoke to the little girl’s uncle – added the mayor – they are dear friends, wonderful people. On behalf of the entire community that I represent, I send a hug to our unfortunate fellow citizens wishing them a full and speedy recovery and I trust that as soon as possible whoever is responsible for this wicked and criminal act will be brought to justice”. His counterpart and almost homonymous of Sant’Anastasia, Carmine Esposito, also spoke of a “significant upsurge” in crime.