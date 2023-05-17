The Little Mermaid: A black woman on screen? ~ Corelia’s Selfhood

For decades, Disney’s animated films have enchanted children and adults around the world. With the release of the live action “The Little Mermaid”, crucial issues related to identity and cultural diversity are raised. An essential question persists: how are black women represented in this fantastic universe?

The Disneys have long been criticized for their lack of diversity and representation of ethnic minorities. Black women in particular have often been marginalized or relegated to secondary roles, helping to perpetuate harmful stereotypes and clichés. Despite this, the American company has tried to make efforts to remedy this situation and offer more nuanced and complex black female characters over the years. Good or bad idea ?

La « strong black woman »

Before, black women were relayed in secondary roles in Disney. Then in 2010, great cinematographic progress with the release of The Princess and the Frog. How can I tell you… although I haven’t seen the film, the scenario deeply challenged me about the image that the majority of people have of black women.

In this film, Tiana, a maid working for a wealthy white family, is promoted as an aspiring restaurateur. The media painted an image of an independent, ambitious black woman, who, according to Anika Noni Rose, the voice actress of the character, “is by no means a passive damsel in distress.”

The princess and the Frog

For my part, this is not necessarily a compliment, because the only black character known in a Disney sees himself forced to embody the role of the “Strong Black Woman”. But do you know what it means to be a Strong Black Woman ? Well, it’s a stereotype associated with black women, portraying them as strong and independent.

Unfortunately, this representation has its limits. The black woman cannot be saved; she is supposed to develop a “thick skin”, a notion that dehumanizes her and leads her to accept discrimination based on her gender and skin color.

We’re not saying female independence is a bad thing, but in the collective unconscious, and even in Disney movies, the black woman can’t be represented other than by this stereotype. Here, Disney fails to give depth and diversity to black women in its films.

Her female characters often remain limited to archetypes or stereotypes, not fully reflecting the richness and complexity of the lived experience of black women. This reality raises important questions about the impact of these representations on the self-perception of young black girls, as well as how they are perceived by others.

Halle Bailey’s Choice

Halle Bailey’s choice to play Ariel in the live action is for me one of Disney’s most remarkable advances in the representation of black women.

In 2019, the announcement that Halle Bailey, singer of the duo Chloe x Halle, would play the role of the Little Mermaid sent shockwaves through the Twittersphere (according to the Le Robert dictionary, this is a community made up of people who post tweets and those who read them). Outrage quickly spread over the bold choice of a black, African-American woman for the iconic role.

However, as far as I am concerned, my analysis moved away from the question of skin color to focus on the perfect match between the chosen actress and the character. I find it deeply regrettable that the presence of a black woman as the headliner of a Disney live-action adaptation is not seen as an acknowledgment of her skills and talent, but rather as a form of positive discrimination, as a simple attempt at forced inclusion, “because you have to include a quarter note. »

Critics of this choice have relied primarily on the argument that The Little Mermaid is rooted in Scandinavian culture. However, other voices point out that the Little Mermaid is primarily a mythical creature, lacking a specific origin or skin color tied to her race. I rather share this second vision. After all, none of us have ever had the opportunity to observe a real mermaid, unless we have traveled Gabonese waters alongside the famous Commander Cousteau.

The very essence of art and cinema is to open our eyes to different horizons, to touch us and make us think. Especially since the Disney as we know it is an adaptation of the original tale in which the Little Mermaid only wants to be human in order to obtain an “eternal soul”, unlike the 1989 feature film, where it is only her love for the prince that guides her to the surface of the earth.

Also, if such an adaptation was made possible, why couldn’t we adapt to the talent of an exceptional young woman?

👂 Listen to the voice of Halle Bailey As a 24-year-old woman of color, I’m personally thrilled to see Halle make her film debut. I have always been captivated by her angelic voice. So that you can form your own opinion, I invite you to listen to this live performance of “I Wonder what she thinks of Me”, taken from the album “Ungodly Hour” of the duo she forms with her sister, Chloe x Hall. Who better than Halle to embody the most beautiful voice of the ocean?

Build yourself as a black woman

It’s critical to point out that the portrayal of black women in Disney has reach far beyond entertainment. With the release of the live action “The Little Mermaid”, we can finally see a real breakthrough in the authentic and positive representation of black women. Halle Bailey is not a default choice, it makes both children and adults feel accepted and valued. To find similarities between ourselves and our peers.

Halle Bailey

The presence of Halle Bailey, a talented actress sporting locs, in a Disney film, has a profound beauty. This hairstyle, once unfairly marginalized, today finds its place in the enchanting universe of Disney, even if some may still find it difficult to accept it from a politically correct point of view. However, the impact of this representation goes far beyond that. Let me share with you a personal experience.

During my childhood, I dreamed of having long straight hair. For what ? Because the dolls I was playing with were all blonde and sported perfectly smooth hair. It was not until I approached my 20s, thanks to the emergence of social networks and the discovery of care adapted to my natural hair, that I began to proudly embrace my frizzy hair, such as they are. Now, I no longer feel the need to wear slick extensions to fit into a job interview or work situation.

The portrayal of black women with natural hair in Disney movies, like Halle Bailey and her gorgeous locks, sends a powerful and moving message to young black girls. It shows them that they can fully embrace their hair identity and natural beauty without conforming to mainstream beauty standards. This representation promotes self-esteem, self-acceptance and autonomy, crucial elements for a fulfilled personal development and the construction of a solid identity.

To Séverine, who had the idea for this article, who thought of me, a young black woman to design it and who helped and assisted me. It was work for two and I want to thank you.