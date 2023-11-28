The lives of eight iconic women of the United States, from Hillary Clinton to Beyoncé

Listen to the audio version of the article

The new original podcast from Il Sole 24 Ore and Radio 24 is arriving from 28 November

“Americans – Stories of unforgettable women” edited by Maria Latella.

Eight women, eight stories, one country. “Americans – Stories of unforgettable women” is the new original podcast of Il Sole 24 Ore and Radio 24created and hosted by Maria Latella, scheduled from 28 November on the Sole 24 Ore website, Radio 24 and on all the main audio platforms.

All the podcasts of Il Sole 24 Ore

Each episode of the podcast, made up of eight episodes, tells the personal and professional story of a woman who has marked the history of the United States in various fields, from politics to culture, from music to sport. From Hillary Clinton, the first woman presidential candidate of the United States, to Michelle Obama, the first black first lady to promote important social campaigns, from Oprah Winfrey, one of the most powerful and influential women in the world, to Simone Biles, a multi-medal gymnast , up to Beyoncé, one of the most famous singers on the planet.

Maria Latella will guide listeners through a passionate story of the stars and stripes female universe. Women who have been able to reinvent themselves and live many lives in one, becoming the protagonists of a journey that is not only biographical but which, through their experiences, tells the story of the evolution and contradictions of American society. «Working on this podcast allowed me to combine three strong interests: that of the United States, a country in which I spent a lot of time first as an intern at NBC, then as a journalist covering some of the presidential campaigns. It is the country that has influenced many of us with its books and films and also the one where my daughter now lives and works. Then there is my interest in the stories of women who know how to reinvent themselves. And finally my curiosity for podcasts, which are destined to be increasingly popular” explains the journalist.