The location where the little girl Vanja Đorčevska was killed Info

This is the location where the little girl Vanja Đorčevska was killed.

Vanja Gjorčevska was kidnapped in the entrance of the building where she lived. The suspects testified that they were waiting for her after receiving information from the organizer Ljupča Palevski-Palčo, who is on the run. Palč was told that he got the information from Vanja’s father, a certain Aleksandar. They tied her up outside and put her in a sleeping bag, and she was killed outside Skopje. The suspects also testified about how they dug the grave, Skopje.mk reported.

“It was established that the two people who were with the ‘Citroen’, and after receiving information the previous evening that the girl would be alone, took her from the entrance of the building, tied her hands and feet, put her in a sleeping bag, put her in trunk. In front of the “Citroen” was a “Reno Kango”. It was driven to a location outside of Skopje, and then the vehicle was set on fire“, said Minister Oliver Spasovski.

The murder was committed in the village of Brazda, Čučer Sandevo. According to the investigation, the statements showed that things got out of control because Vanja was wanted everywhere, so the suspects decided to kill her, then think about the money. This is the location where the suspects killed Vanja:

According to the investigation, the statements showed that things got out of control because Vanja was wanted everywhere, so the suspects decided to kill her, and then to think about money. “We know the motives, from the statements of the suspects. In advance, when they agreed, the motives were money – to take money from the child’s mother. “The procedure for extortion has not been started,” said Bubevski.

Custody will be sought for the father, reports Skopje1.mk. “His statement to the police so far that I know of, I don’t know if it will change, is that the father still denies these actions. His involvement, which we consider indirect, we derive from the context of others involved in the case, one person said that he knows all this from contact with his father. His detention will be requested, we have grounds for suspicion,” said prosecutor Gavril Bubevski. All the time, Aleksandar, Vanja’s father, was in the police. He pleaded not guilty until yesterday and denied any connection to the case.

