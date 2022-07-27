Listen to the audio version of the article

The lockdown is back in Wuhan. A district on the outskirts of the Chinese metropolis where Covid began to spread in the very first months of 2020 has in fact been blocked.

More than two years after that first lockdown, done to contain what was then mysterious pneumonia, nearly 1 million residents of Wuhan’s Jiangxia district have been told to stay in their homes and not go out unless absolutely necessary.

All public transport was stopped and entertainment venues closed for three days after four asymptomatic cases were found in the district on Tuesday. Life in the pandemic-scarred city of 11 million had largely returned to normal after its initial lockdown in 2020, which set a precedent for how Chinese authorities would handle flare-ups in other parts of the country, with a small outbreak in April and a handful of cases in the past month.

China continues to stick to its Covid Zero strategy with blockades, movement restrictions and mass testing despite being challenged like never before, with more contagious variants. The country reported 604 local cases for Tuesday, down from 868 the day before.