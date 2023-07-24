the logo leaks on Monster Energy promotional materials

The rumor has been circulating for a long time now, but thanks to the leak of some promotional materials of the energy drink Monster Energy is now confirmed: this year’s CoD will be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

The image that is circulating shows us the logo and what should be the cover art of the new title, which should be developed by Sledgehammer Games. We just have to wait for the official revelation, which should be imminent by now.

