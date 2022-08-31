According to media reports, In Brazil, there is an indigenous tribe that has never been in contact with the outside world . The last member of the tribe died recently, and the tribe became extinct. This is the first recorded case of the disappearance of a lost tribe in the history of Brazil. It is reported that the man died in a hammock deep in the jungle. His body was found on August 23. He looked about 60 years old and was covered with feathers, as if some kind of ritual.

Before that, the man had lived alone for 26 years. The media called him “the loneliest man in the world“, and he was also called “the cave man” because he had built a large number of thatched cottages, of which more than 50 had 3-meter-deep holes for keeping animals or hiding. , and some holes are also placed with sharp spears.

There is evidence that he has grown cassava and picked honey, papaya and bananas.

myself, hut, cave

In the 1970s, Brazilian ranchers took a fancy to the tribe’s lands and killed most of them.

In 1995, illegal miners attacked and killed six members of the tribe, leaving him alone in the entire tribe.

It wasn’t until 1996, though, that the Brazilian Indigenous Affairs Agency knew the man was alive, but appeared terrified, aggressive and unapproachable.

It was not until 2018 that his first photo was taken, and the surrounding 8,070 hectares of land was designated as exclusive aboriginal land, and outsiders were not allowed to enter.

first photo

According to Survivors International,240 indigenous tribes still live in Brazilmany of which are seriously threatened. For example, the Piripkura tribe has only two males and one infertile female, and is about to become extinct.

In the first half of 2022, the Brazilian Amazon rainforest was destroyed by about 3,900 square kilometers, equivalent to four New York cities, a record high for the same period.