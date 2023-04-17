The long holidays of the king of Morocco have become a problem

Loading player

For some years now, the King of Morocco Mohammed VI has been described by Moroccan authorities and journalists as a monarch less and less interested in governing and more and more busy enjoying life, taking advantage of the great economic means available to the family. In recent times, this trend seems to have become even more radical: Mohammed VI spent more than five months, until October 2022, in his residences in Paris, where he was the protagonist of an intense nightlife, while for almost three months, starting since Christmas day, he has moved into his villa on a beach in Gabon, which for years has become a sort of winter residence.

Mohammed VI spends these long holidays with what the Moroccan press calls his “new family”: they are three brothers, German but from Moroccan families, who have become famous in mixed martial arts, and a Spanish wrestler from Mellila, one of the two Spanish exclaves in Morocco.

The issue goes beyond the gossip that usually surrounds all royal families: the absence of Mohammed VI has become a political problem in Morocco. Although the country is a constitutional monarchy, the sovereign is not only a representative figure, but retains broad executive powers. He is head of the armed forces, supreme judicial authority and can dissolve Parliament by royal decree. In general, historically the king has had a guiding role in Moroccan politics, especially in foreign policy, but also in domestic ones, given the fragmented political panorama.

In Morocco, many describe legislative and governmental activity as “substantially blocked” in the absence of the king, and the situation has also led to some international embarrassment. In early February, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrived in Rabat with eleven ministers for the first high-level official meeting between the two countries since 2015, after the resolution of a diplomatic crisis. The presence of the king was expected, but at the last moment he decided to extend his holidays in Gabon, and to limit himself to a half-hour telephone call to the Spanish guests. The rudeness was also seen as a possible political message, so much so that the borders with the Spanish exclaves, which should have been reopened immediately (it was one of the topics of the meeting), are still closed.

But in reality Mohammed VI did not reserve this treatment only for Pedro Sanchez: in 2013 he had missed a meeting with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, then Prime Minister of Turkey; in October 2017 with Dimitri Medvedev, Prime Minister of Russia; in 2019 with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; in January 2018 he had postponed a state visit by the Spanish royal family just six days in advance (later recovered in February 2019). The last official international appearances were in Gabon, where he met with President Ali Bongo Ondimba, a longtime friend, and a brief visit to Senegal: he was supposed to start a wider diplomatic tour in West Africa, but then canceled everything “due to flu”. An indisposition also prevented him from attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London.



There has also been a lot of speculation about his health conditions, but in reality in recent years the Moroccan king has shown himself to be very active, however in areas far from official commitments. In Morocco, many exponents of the old aristocracy equate the definitive removal of the sovereign from his institutional duties with the influence exercised by the Azaitar brothers, in their early thirties: two are mixed martial arts fighters, the third was their manager. Now their sporting activity has become much rarer, while they have become a permanent presence at the king’s court.

Mohammed VI, raised by his father Hassan II in a very rigid way, had shown since his youth and from his first stays abroad that he greatly appreciated worldly life, parties and music. Ascended to the throne in 1999 after the death of his father amid great expectations, he had initially shown that he could follow up on his image as a possible innovator of the state, but then he soon limited himself to appearing on official occasions, making himself talked about for the acquaintances in the field of pop and rap music, and for a certain ostentation of luxury.

The new turning point came in 2017, when rumors of a divorce from Queen Salma had intensified (never confirmed, but she has in fact disappeared from the public scene) and when Abu Azaitar’s presence had become increasingly constant and cumbersome and his two brothers. The three, who have a turbulent past in Germany, complete with legal convictions for brawls, theft and fraud, first became personal trainers, then business partners of the king (in a fast food chain). Their influence in recent years has grown strongly, so much so that second Moroccan sources cited byEconomist the brothers have indiscriminate access to the royal palace, decide who the king can or wants to meet, summon ministers and other members of the royal family.

Even the attempts to discredit the brothers by the old aristocracy have had no effect, which has recounted their controversial past in various articles: even the close friendship has long been openly flaunted on the social profiles of the Azaitar brothers, who accompany the king in all his stays abroad. He joined this small group in recent months Yusef Kaddur, ex soldier, ex wrestler and local glory of Melilla, who also became deputy councilor for youth in the government of the Spanish exclave. Kuddur was alongside the king in some videos in which Mohammed VI was filmed in Paris and also during the celebrations for one of Morocco’s victories in the last World Cup in Qatar.

In Paris, during the pandemic, the Moroccan king bought an 80 million euro palace in the Eiffel Tower area, officially to be close to his mother who lives in a Parisian neighborhood. In 2022 he remained in France for over five months, dividing his time between his new home in the capital and a castle in Betz, 60 kilometers from Paris, which his father had bought in 1972. In Paris, the tabloid newspapers repeatedly photographed him during evenings in some clubs, on certain occasions showing signs of intoxication.

In Gabon, however, his residence is a luxurious and isolated villa in Pointe Denis, a peninsula in front of the capital Libreville, reachable with an hour’s boat trip, or with many hours along a winding road by car. Here his privacy is guaranteed by an armed escort, but the inhabitants of the area say that the king leads a very ordinary life, albeit a comfortable one.

In recent weeks, Mohammed VI has reappeared in Rabat, the capital of Morocco, where he attended some official and religious events, such as the opening of Ramadan, but his stays in his homeland are increasingly sporadic and the influence of the Azaitar, who have also held some official position, remains high.

According to some observers, the detachment and lifestyle of the king risk becoming a problem for the Moroccan monarchy: the country is recovering pre-pandemic tourism levels, but has to deal with high inflation (17 percent) which has made basic necessities are also much more expensive, with heavy effects on the poorest sections of the population.

