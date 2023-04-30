The longest bridge in Africa | Info

Tanzania plans to build the longest bridge in Africa, 50 kilometers long, which will connect the mainland with the Zanzibar Islands, to facilitate the movement of people and trade.

Izvor: YouTube, screeenshot

The Deputy Minister of Labor and Transport of Tanzania, Geoffrey Kasekenja, revealed that the negotiations on the construction of the bridge, which began on March 11, have progressed far, “Business Insider” reported.

He says Chinese engineering company COVEC has expressed interest in helping build the bridge.

Kasekenja said the idea of ​​building the bridge will involve partnership in the business sector and that both parties in Tanzania and Zanzibar are working on the details.

The longest bridge in the world is 164 kilometers long and is a viaduct on the Beijing-Shanghai high-speed railway.

The construction cost 73 billion euros.

(Srna)