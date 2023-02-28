In a society like today’s, identified with overproduction and the consequent unbridled desire for consumption, time has become an increasingly scarce commodity and therefore of greater value. The musical field is not alien to this dynamic, rather the opposite, being that famous invisible hand that pushes the market at a dizzying pace also guiding its creative rhythms. Hence, the momentary silence -whether motivated by pure reflection, the effect of the unfathomables of life or by the mere need to take a breath- adopted by some bands runs the risk of becoming forgotten. This does not seem to be a fear, perhaps due to the impossibility of being able to avoid it, that has influenced the group from Ziburu, The Lookers, that when they seemed established with their first two albums, the continuation has taken more than four years to see the light. A considerable season of break that, however, has generated a very satisfactory result through “Sabotage & Fun”an album that should dispel any doubts, both for those already familiar with the combo and for the neophyte, when it comes to underlining their name.

If this project began around three friends who were coming of age, now, in 2023, that photograph is the same but taken ten years later, so obviously it is impossible for it to remain unchanged. Immersed in that vital period of overflowing youth, where the ability to constantly absorb and swim among flourishing concerns is evident, perhaps this condition has led them to that sound with which they made themselves known, based on outbursts that mixed punk, power pop and garage, a decalogue that already in its previous reference (“Real Things”) had incorporated calmer and more classic states, has mutated substantially in a new album that exchanges its youthful impetus for a fresh maturity that shows off a exquisite melodic management not exempt from a vibrant drive.

A stylistic journey that at all times has been escorted by the band’s fetish producer, Ives, who, despite the link already woven with the group, acquires that always essential role of external observer capable of glimpsing with greater clairvoyance the path that leads to the fate set by its authors. For this reason, in a job like the current one, their task takes on greater prominence when it comes to calibrating with perfect skill the staging of an approach that strives to take more care of the details, perfectly avoiding presenting it embedded in incensary decorations but knowing Choose the right clothing that highlights your qualities.

That all these visible novelties are directed towards a more melodic sound construction is not synonymous with the fact that they have resigned from an electric nature -and not as a simple format but as an attitude- now manifested in less immediate and noisy contexts, which continues to show them covered with intensity under a dynamic and youthful cadence. Terms that, on the other hand, are going to collide with the concept that the album displays through its texts. There is no hint of mercy or existential truce in them, dedicating themselves exclusively, although well managed with an acid irony that prevents self-absorption, to extend a catalog of psychic ruins observed from different positions, either hidden in an intimate background or expressing the suffocating social environment.

Although there will be exceptions to those moments in which the band expresses its once essential immediacy, songs like “Citizens Left Alive”, with the energy and melancholic rage of some The Jam, or “Roaming around”, maintaining that fury but well made up of classic rock and roll, they continue to show that they haven’t lost an iota of their good handling of instant punch. Even a song like “Bad Decision”, which in the end will be defined as the most groundbreaking composition by extending its length to six minutes in an explosion of psychedelia and atmospheric compliments, begins with a hectic rhythm, the same one that leads “Everything Was Made by Mistake” through a boiling of rhythmic bases that throb under the inheritance of perfectly updated black sounds, propitiating a contained tension charged with the breath exhaled by the Stones and some Oblivians devoid of distortion.

Despite that apparent, and actually contrasted, variety that the record exhibits, there is a sound nucleus that serves as the backbone of a very significant number of melodies. Halfway between the roots of the original indie-rock, manifested for example in The Lemonheads, and the classic traces, with a view to Big Star or Teenage Fanclub, they find their inspiration, processed by the very recognizable melodic accent of the band, the circumspect mid-tempo “The Future”, turning tomorrow’s hopes into a black hole, or the epic and dramatic tone of “Asteroid”, which, as it is easy to deduce, draws the trail of that boulder with apocalyptic intentions, turned , on the other hand, in a reboot opportunity.

On the contrary, the beautiful and acoustic “Center of the Universe”, despite its unplugged format, is one of the most imposing moments since its nakedness, as is another “rarity” due to the almost Latino tone that they print in their relaxed conversation with Daniel Johnston and his ghosts in “Feed the Shadow”. The sixties pop with which they close the repertoire, by the hand of “Back on the Moon”, hides in its warm but inevitably afflicted rhythm the unbearable weight of that eternal return, an old and beautiful melody that acts like a siren that points to nowhere. part.

Four years later, The Lookers They have returned; and they are not the same, or rather, they wear different costumes, there may even be new scars on their souls, but they continue to radiate that contagious musical spirit that makes them recognizable wherever they decide to turn their sound. In this case, the youthful effusiveness has given way to a greater chromatic range and melodies with more classical roots. Because songs, like life itself, rarely offer the straightest path as a solution to join two points, and although this discovery may be dramatic, it is a reality that must be accepted. The trio from the French Basque Country has used this album as a cathartic process, photographing one of those existential moments in which one has the feeling that nothing fits. And maybe it never will, but no more solvent cure has yet been invented to counter that uncertainty than good songs, and “Sabotage & Fun” he has plenty of them, even enough to be able to listen to them with such delight that perhaps they prevent us, during that space of time that they last, from perceiving the storm that universal chaos produces.