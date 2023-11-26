A newly discovered document has brought to light the involvement of a political ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the adoption of a kidnapped Ukrainian child. The BBC Panorama team found that Sergei Mironov, a 70-year-old Russian political party leader, was linked to the adoption record of a 2-year-old girl who was kidnapped from a Ukrainian hospital. The child, originally named Margarita, was one of 48 children who disappeared from the Kherson Regional Children’s Home when Russian forces took control of the Ukrainian city in 2022.

According to reports, an unknown woman dressed in lilac removed Margarita from the children’s home, leading to questions about her identity and whereabouts. This incident took place during the Russian occupation of the city, arousing concerns from various international bodies.

The BBC worked with Ukrainian human rights researcher Victoria Novikova to uncover evidence regarding the disappearance of Margarita and the other children. It is reported that Margarita’s identity was changed in Russia, where she was given a new name and adopted by the pro-Putin politician Sergei Mironov.

The involvement of senior Russian officials in the forced deportation and adoption of Ukrainian children has raised serious concerns about potential war crimes. The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants against President Putin and his Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, for the alleged illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russian-controlled territory with the intention of permanently removing them from their own country.

The Russian government has denied deporting Ukrainian children, claiming that children are only taken in foster homes, not adopted. However, the discovered document linking Mr. Mironov to the adoption of Margarita raises further questions about the involvement of Russian authorities in the forced removal and adoption of Ukrainian children.

The discovery of these documents has shed light on the plight of Ukrainian children amidst the ongoing conflict, and further investigations are expected to uncover greater details about the predicament of these children. The Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office, in collaboration with international bodies, will continue to pursue justice for the victims and bring those responsible for these criminal acts to account.

