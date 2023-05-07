The love story of Dragan Jovanović and Branka Pujić | Entertainment

This is how the love story of Dragan Jovanović and Branka Pujić began.

Dragan Jovanović and Branka Pujić have been enjoying their marriage for years, in which they had a daughter, also an actress, Anđela Jovanović, who is increasingly popular in the world of acting.

However, few people know how their love story of a popular acting couple, which is still considered one of the most harmonious on the domestic public scene, began. As they explained, they fell in love on the set of the domestic horror film “Holy Place” in which they both played the main roles. AND both were at the beginning of their careers, and Branka also had a boyfriend at the time.

He claims that he “knew she would be his”, while she says that “Dragan had a whole plan”.

“Truthfully, the first time I saw her I knew she would be mine. I had to wait a bit, but it was worth it,” he said.

Even Branka did not hide the fact that Gaga was charming almost as soon as she met him.

“When I met Dragan, I had a boyfriend. At first we hung out, he was funny, we laughed a lot and over time he got under my skin. ‘Holy Place’ was our first joint project and that’s where our love really started. But something happened even before that. I remember, when he saw me for the first time at the Academy, he said that I would be his wife. He had a whole plan! And I had a very nice time with him at the beginning, everything started from socializing and spontaneously grew into what we have today. His strongest weapons are charm and nobility. He is witty and very masculine, but also a very good man,” the actress once told the media.

