The love story of Jelena and Novak Đoković | Fun

Novak Djokovic with his family and team is celebrating a historic success today, and his wife Jelena Djokovic with her children cheered him on from the stands in Paris, his motivation for all the records.

On June 11, Novak Djokovic became the best tennis player of all time by winning the Roland Garros final in Paris, when he won 23rd Grand Slam title in his career and achieved success like no one before him in the world of “white sports“. During all these years, he finds inspiration mostly in his family, which is his main motivation for breaking unprecedented records, but also the most important, an unbreakable link that pushes him forward.

The family Novak Djokovic today he was cheered on from the stands and celebrated his success – his wife Jelena Đoković, children Stefan and Tara, as well as parents Dijana and Srđan Đoković.

Jelena has been Nolet’s support for twenty years, almost as long as their love story. They met in high school in the late 90s, and only started officially dating a few years after Novak became a professional tennis player in 2003. This year, when Novak is celebrating his greatest success, they are also celebrating 18 years of love.



They got engaged after eight years of dating, in 2013. They held an intimate ceremony in Montenegro, where they got married a year later, on St. Stephen’s Day. just four days after Novak won Wimbledon.

Today they have two children, son Stefan and daughter Tara. Jelena once wrote next to a picture of her children on Sveti Stefan: “Mom and dad got married here while Stefan was still in mom’s stomach. And this island is called Sveti Stefan.”



Novak introduced Jelena to the public for the first time at the tournament in Amersfoort in July 2006. They were only 17 years old when they met for the first time, and it was at a local tennis tournament in Belgrade, since they were both practicing tennis. “He was solving some crosswords, and I was next to him, so he asked me to help him and so we started solving together, but after that we met occasionally and always had a good time, without any indication that we would ever date . We started dating only after three years,” Jelena once said, and Novak admitted that he was head over heels in love with her: “She was my girlfriend before we got married. Before that she was my friend. And before that there was a girl I had a crush on in high school“.

Today, they live happily in Monte Carlo, and they follow Novak at tournaments and are his greatest motivation and support as he grabs him with incredible successes that go down in history.

