The Low Festival announces lineup for days and new artists

Lori Meyers, Xoel López, Confeti de odio, INNMIR, Gran angular, Still, Cora Yako y Judeline are the eight new names that are added to the line up of the festival. These eight new artists join the more than thirty already confirmed so far headed by Placebo, Vetusta Morla, Viva Suecia o Bombay Bicycle Club, among others.

This edition will once again feature the Vibra Mahou stage, the Mahou Cinco Estrellas music platform that promotes quality meetings around live music and reinforces its support for Low Festival, which shares with the brewery being a key driver of connection and generator of unique moments. Season tickets for #Low2023 are still available, only until this Sunday when the price will go up or exhaust space in www.lowfestival.es the en www.entradas.com. The price will go up as the quotas are exhausted.

The organization has also unveiled the line-up for days for this edition, once again looking for a balance between the different musical styles. On Friday, July 28, they will perform on stage InterpolLong live Sweden! The Vaccines, Burn Bogota, Natalia Lacunza, Catnapp, Sound Depression, Polish Girl, Ralphie Choo, pablopablo, Confetti of Hate and INNMIR. On Saturday, July 29, it will be the turn of Placebo, Lori Meyers, Django Django, Ivan Ferreiro, Second, Xoel Lopez, Russian Crab, The Elite, caravan, Judeline, Pablo Lesuit and Pipiolas. Finally, on Sunday, July 30, they will say goodbye to the Vetusta Morla festival, Bombay Bicycle Club, Deluxe, Ivan Ferreiro, Cupid, Cariño, Lynx, Queralt Lahoz, Dove, thickness, Margaritas, rotten, Cora Yako, Ainda and Flash Show.