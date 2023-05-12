The luckiest horoscope sign from May 2023 | Magazine | Horoscope

Astrologer Tamara Globa reveals which sign will be lucky’s favorite from the month of May!

Astrologer Tamara Globa emphasized that during the summer of 2023 luck will follow Aries. Representatives of this zodiac sign will do well in any area of ​​life. As they say, whatever they touch and start, they will succeed. “Jupiter, the star of kings, has entered the sign of Aries. This year will be a period of success, advancement in work, new opportunities and projects“, said Globa.

According to her, Aries will also improve their personal lives at the end of May. They will find the long-awaited love they dreamed of. On the other hand, Globa warned Device not to waste money, especially towards the end of spring. According to experts, these days they should manage their finances more economically, and not throw them where they shouldn’t be.

“The difficulties are related to expenses, so whatever you earn, you will spend immediately. Don’t use your wallet much in late spring,” says Tamara. In addition, representatives of this zodiac sign should take a break. The astrologer recommends going on vacation, before hard-working Virgos start having health problems.

