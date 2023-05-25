Home » The lucky icon and the tug of war between the Tretyakov Gallery and Putin: no to the transfer of Rubliov’s Trinity
World

The lucky icon and the tug of war between the Tretyakov Gallery and Putin: no to the transfer of Rubliov’s Trinity

by admin
The lucky icon and the tug of war between the Tretyakov Gallery and Putin: no to the transfer of Rubliov’s Trinity

MOSCOW – The Tretyakov Gallery of Mosca surprisingly she opposed the Russian president Vladimir Putin who, despite the unanimous contrary opinion of the experts, on 15 May had ordered by decree the transfer of the precious icon of the “Holy Trinity” of Andrey Rubliov from the museum to the Russian Orthodox Church.

The work of art cannot be moved “due to the complex and unstable state, but also to the unpredictability of the degeneration process already underway”, the Gallery’s specialists said.

See also  The three candidates in the German general election are rushing to debate the election of Merkel's party?|Merkel|Germany|Approval rate_sina news

You may also like

Miami Zoo angered New Zealand over how it...

Fulgence Kayishema, a former Rwandan policeman accused of...

Germany enters a recession. GDP down by 0.3%...

Florida, the notice of the Lgbtq+ and black...

Devolver announces the puzzle adventure The Talos Principle...

Ukraine, Russia reverse positions in battle for Bahmut...

They believed him dead, he was in an...

Germany slides into recession, negative GDP for 2...

Announced Neva, an artistic adventure from the authors...

Asian Clearing Union Summit held in Tehran, Iran,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy