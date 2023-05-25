The lucky icon and the tug of war between the Tretyakov Gallery and Putin: no to the transfer of Rubliov’s Trinity

MOSCOW – The Tretyakov Gallery of Mosca surprisingly she opposed the Russian president Vladimir Putin who, despite the unanimous contrary opinion of the experts, on 15 May had ordered by decree the transfer of the precious icon of the “Holy Trinity” of Andrey Rubliov from the museum to the Russian Orthodox Church.

The work of art cannot be moved “due to the complex and unstable state, but also to the unpredictability of the degeneration process already underway”, the Gallery’s specialists said.