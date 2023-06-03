Home » The Ludwig Band release “My love has gone on vacation”
The Ludwig Band release “My love has gone on vacation”

by admin
Combining humor, Anglo-Saxon folk sounds and at the same time Catalan sounds, The Ludwig Band have created a proposal that is becoming more personal every day despite working with tools and keys from the past. A new example is “El meu amor se n’ha anat de vacances”, a piece that will form part of his next work, “Thanks for coming”, which will be released on October 20. It will be the first to see the light of day on the label of the Barcelona group manel, Ceramics Guzmán, since they have chosen to take an indefinite break. They publish it halfway with The Indian Runners.

On the other hand, regarding the video clip, it has been directed by Toasted Gin. The Ludwig Band is Gabriel Bosch, Quim Carandell, Roger Cassola, Pau Esteve, Andreu Galofré and Lluc Valverde.

