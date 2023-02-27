Over the weekend, Hong Kong police arrested five people suspected of being involved in the murder of Abby Choi, a model with over 100,000 Instagram followers. There had been no news of Choi since last Tuesday, when she was last seen: the news of the discovery of what are believed to be various parts of her body, dismembered, was much commented both on Hong Kong newspapers that on press international.

Choi was 28 years old and local media report that she was the eldest daughter of a family that had made a fortune thanks to business in the construction sector in China. She recently appeared on the cover of the The Official Monaco, a high fashion and luxury magazine from the principality of Monaco, and had been photographed during the Paris Fashion Week. During the investigation into her disappearance on Friday, two legs believed to belong to her were found in the refrigerator of a house on the outskirts of the city, about 27 kilometers north of where she was last seen. The Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Postciting police sources, writes that they were also found on Sunday a skullhair, some ribs and various remains believed to belong to Choi in two large pots also inside the house.

Also in the house were a meat grinder, an electric saw and a hammer, as well as some visors, raincoats and a handbag that belonged to Choi. Other human remains believed to be of the woman were later found in a cemetery a few kilometers from the house. DNA tests are currently underway. Her torso and hands were not found.

Those arrested on suspicion of involvement in Choi’s murder are her ex-husband, Alex Kwong, along with her ex-in-laws and her brother, Anthony Kwong. In a press conference, Hong Kong Police Superintendent Alan Chung said Alex Kwong was arrested on Saturday as he tried to leave the city aboard a speedboat, with the equivalent of about 60,000 euros in cash and luxury watches for the value of almost 500 thousand euros. Kwong’s father and brother had been arrested the day before also on charges of involvement in the woman’s murder, while her mother was charged with obstruction of justice. A fifth person, the lover of Choi’s ex-father-in-law, is suspected of helping him hide from the police: the apartment where her remains were found was rented under the two of them.

The five suspects appeared in court on Monday, where a judge denied their release on bail, postponing the case to May 8 to allow the investigation to continue.

Based on the first reconstructions, it is believed that Choi was attacked in a van in which several blood splatters were found and killed in the house where the remains were discovered. Speaking to local media, the police superintendent said a small hole observed in the skull would be evidence of a “fatal attack”. The police suspect that there were quarrels between Choi and her ex-husband’s family over “large sums” of money. The police added that at the moment the two children that the woman had with Kwong are in the custody of Choi’s mother.