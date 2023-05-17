The Madonna of Trevignano weeps in front of the cameras of Afternoon 5: Barbara D’Urso’s reaction

by mondopalermo.it – ​​19 minutes ago

New twist in the story of the self-styled seer of Trevignano Romano. During the transmission Afternoon 5 conducted by Barbara D’Urso, broadcast on Wednesday 17 May, the alleged tearing of the statue was broadcast. The cameras of the broadcast, present at Gisella Cardia’s home for an interview, filmed drops of liquid that descended from the face of the statue…. Look!

