[NTD, Beijing, September 10, 2022]The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said a magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck the Papua region of Indonesia this morning, followed by a magnitude 5.8 aftershock a few minutes later.

Both quakes were at a relatively shallow depth of 15 kilometers, about 272 kilometers from the city of Abepura, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Authorities have not reported casualties or damage, but Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) warned of moderate shaking and minor damage, Agence France-Presse reported.

Citing data from the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), Reuters reported that the quake had a magnitude of 6.2 and was located about 262 kilometers northeast of the island of Biak at a depth of 10 kilometers.

