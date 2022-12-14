The main station directly hits the scene丨The interim government of Afghanistan blocked the explosion area for Chinese tourists: the attackers had entered the building

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-12-13 08:06

The CCTV news client reported that on the afternoon of the 12th local time, a gun battle broke out in a hotel in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. Reporters from China Central Radio and Television rushed to the vicinity of the scene of the incident as soon as possible.

According to the headquarter reporter, after the incident, the security forces of the Afghan interim government blocked the explosion area. A spokesman for the interim government of Afghanistan said that three attackers were killed and all hotel guests were rescued. No foreign citizen was killed in the attack, and two foreign citizens were injured while escaping.

According to the observation of the reporter at the scene, after the gun battle and explosion, the security forces of the Afghan interim government sealed off the explosion area.

Headquarters reporter Zahid: The explosion area belongs to the tenth security area (Kabul). According to our observation, Taliban soldiers blocked the explosion area, and military vehicles drove in and out from here. What’s happening now is that the gunfight has stopped, but about 10 minutes ago we heard the last explosion after the attack. We saw the building and smoke was coming from the building.

According to Chinese tourists living in the hotel, the attackers entered the building. The hotel has a total of 10 floors. In addition to guest rooms, it also has restaurants and supermarkets.

In the early hours of the 13th local time, the Khorasan branch of the extremist organization has claimed responsibility for the hotel attack.