Home World The maintenance of the yachts seized from the Russian oligarchs costs the Italian state 40 million dollars a year
World

The maintenance of the yachts seized from the Russian oligarchs costs the Italian state 40 million dollars a year

by admin
The maintenance of the yachts seized from the Russian oligarchs costs the Italian state 40 million dollars a year

ROME – The maintenance of the yachts confiscated from the Russian oligarchs costs Italy 40 million dollars a year. At least according to the accounts of Bloomberg who devotes a long, detailed article to the consequences of the arrest of these “mega-toys” of the “Russian scroogies” blocked for months in some ports: in recent months the kidnapping appeared as “an act of justice” considering the invasion of Ukraine, “an image success for Western governments”, but from a financial point of view “it is a total disaster”.

See also  "Pax Humana" the foundation between the Sahel and the Balkans for the construction of a lasting peace

You may also like

Tripoli, one evening at the theater in Italian...

Russian propaganda shows Italian bullets for Ukraine

Iran, after the protests, demanded the death penalty...

US midterm elections 2022: Why the economy may...

Covid, despite the lockdowns in China, the numbers...

Israel, now Bibi’s challenge is to build national...

Mayor Kiev: prepare for total blackout and mass...

But in reality Netanyahu is moving towards a...

COP27 summit on Monday: Sunak to pledge to...

Apple: longer times for the iPhone 14 due...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy