ROME – The maintenance of the yachts confiscated from the Russian oligarchs costs Italy 40 million dollars a year. At least according to the accounts of Bloomberg who devotes a long, detailed article to the consequences of the arrest of these “mega-toys” of the “Russian scroogies” blocked for months in some ports: in recent months the kidnapping appeared as “an act of justice” considering the invasion of Ukraine, “an image success for Western governments”, but from a financial point of view “it is a total disaster”.