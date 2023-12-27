Home » The major cargo shipping company Maersk has said it will resume sailing its ships in the Red Sea
On Wednesday the Danish cargo transport company Maersk, the second largest in the world, announced that it will resume passing its ships through the Red Sea: the company had temporarily suspended maritime traffic there a couple of weeks ago, after a series of attacks on several cargo ships by the Houthis, a Shiite and Yemeni rebel group supported by Iran. The Houthis support Hamas in the war against Israel and have intensified their attacks in retaliation against Israel after the start of the war in the Gaza Strip, making this stretch of sea increasingly less safe.

– Read also: The war in Gaza is a great opportunity for the Houthis

Maersk has announced that it has scheduled the voyages of several dozen container ships over the next few weeks, which will cross the Suez Canal and then the Red Sea: the company has however declared that the program could change in the event of new emergencies. Due to the Houthi attacks, other transport companies had also suspended travel in the Red Sea, such as Hapag-Lloyd, MSC, CMA CGM, BP and Evergreen. Some of these, such as CMA CGM, have announced the resumption of transport, others, such as Hapag-Lloyd, are continuing to follow alternative routes for the moment.

