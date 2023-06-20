The major clashes between the Israeli army and Palestinians in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank

Monday morning the Israeli army killed five Palestinian people in a military operation in the Jenin refugee camp, in the West Bank (the strip of territory that Israel has occupied since 1967 and which the Palestinians claim as their own): the Israeli military was there to arrest two Palestinian people described as “suspects ”, although at the moment it is not known with what accusations, and it seems that they then became involved in clashes with some armed Palestinians present in the camp. There are wounded on both sides, albeit with a large disproportion: the Israeli army has reported seven wounded, while the Palestinian Authority’s health ministry – which formally governs the West Bank – said there are at least 91 wounded.

In the last year and a half, the clashes between Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank have intensified a lot, and some of the most serious in recent times have occurred precisely in the Jenin refugee camp: Monday’s clashes, however, immediately seemed quite remarkable because the army Israeli intervened with military helicopters, as has not happened for years. At least one of the military helicopters employed by the Israeli army has fired missiles at Palestinians in the camp, such as they seem to show even some home videos shot by people in the area.

Second He died, the Palestinian Authority news agency, Israeli soldiers allegedly stormed the refugee camp with firearms, stun grenades and tear gas. In a statement, the Israeli army confirmed that it had raided the camp, motivating the operation with the need to arrest two people. At that point however, still according to the version of the Israeli army, some Palestinians would have tried to block the Israeli soldiers in the field, also using explosives against their vehicles: the Israeli army would then have intervened with military helicopters, with the aim to free their remaining soldiers in the camp and neutralize the Palestinian gunmen.

At around 14:30 GMT the Israeli army began withdrawing troops from the refugee camp, but several soldiers remained nearby. The Palestinian Authority’s health minister said those killed were between 15 and 29 years old, and that among the wounded there were several in serious condition. Among the injured there are also some Palestinian journalists.

At least 160 Palestinians and 21 Israelis have died in similar clashes between the West Bank and Gaza Strip since the beginning of 2023. In the same Jenin refugee camp in May 2022, the journalist of Al Jazeera Shireen Abu Akleh, who was documenting an Israeli army operation, and last January there was one of the most violent operations carried out by Israel in recent years in the West Bank.

